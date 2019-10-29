|
|
Caryl R. Johnson
Caryl Ritchey Johnson passed away peacefully at age 85 on October 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 14, 1934, in Michigan City, IN. She is survived by her five children: daughters Debbie (Chip) Snyder, Julie (Paul) Olson and Susan (Pete) Quinn and sons Bob Johnson and Tom Johnson and eleven grandchildren. Her husband Roger, daughter Nancy and granddaughter Adelaide preceded her in death.
She grew up in Michigan City and attended Northwestern University from 1952-1954 and Indiana University in 1955. On December 28, 1954, she married Roger P. Johnson after a six-month courtship. In 1957 they moved to Lafayette, IN and later West Lafayette, IN.
Caryl worked at Covenant Presbyterian Church as the personal secretary to Dr. James R. Tozer from 1981-1997. She served as an Elder and Clerk of Session at Covenant; served as President of Women's Ministries; Sunday school and Bible Study teacher. Caryl was a member of the Gamma Chapter of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority at Northwestern University, Chapter AY of PEO Sisterhood, Delta Chapter of Tri Kappa and the Old Tippecanoe Quilt Guild. After moving to Carmel, IN to be near family Caryl continued to use her talents to aid the Second Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis, IN and fulfill its needs with service and action leading bible study groups and ministering to various people on a daily basis. Her enduring contributions as a member of the Chapter BK PEO Sisterhood and the Carmel Chapter of Tri Kappa will never be forgotten. She was a very gifted master quilter and creative knitter. Caryl beloved by her many friends dating back to elementary school in Michigan City routinely took trips with her childhood girlfriends where laughter and joy was a mainstay. She loved to travel and Lake Michigan's memories were precious to her.
Her faith in God was a testimony to her compassion, devotion, and generosity. She made a lasting loving impression on every person she met. Her eleven grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was their "Granny." She and Roger attended many sporting and school events, graduations, plus family gatherings throughout the years. This past summer she was the guest of honor at the wedding of her granddaughter in Colorado.
Cherished by so many, we were richly blessed to call her Mom!
A calling of friends and family will be held on Friday, November 22nd at 1 p.m. in the Chapel at Second Presbyterian Church with a Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a or the church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019