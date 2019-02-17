Services
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Indianapolis - 89, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ February 13, 2019. She was born December 11, 1929 to the late Broadus and Edith Deal. Caryol married William A. Mulford, Jr., April 4, 1948. She was a licensed realtor and worked for Pennington Realtors. Then Caryol graduated from House of James Beauty School and was the owner/operator of Caryol's Beauty Salon for over 40 years. She was a longtime member of Indianapolis First Church of the Nazarene.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 12 noon until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St.

Caryol is survived by her loving children, Mary Mulford Donley and William A. Mulford III (Melinda); grandchildren, Patrick S. Donley (Cinamon), Laura M. Mulford, Megan M. Donley Bates (Jason), Nathan A. Mulford (Greta), Tyler J. Mulford and Zachary W. Mulford (Chelsea); great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Mary, Brennan William, Molly Fae, Keira Ann and Michael Patrick; and sisters, Mary Deal Johnson and Doris Deal Weinman (Chester). Caryol's husband of 70 years, William A. Mulford, Jr., preceded her in death November 26, 2018.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions Frankfort Camp Ministries, P.O. Box 47039, Indianapolis, IN 46247-0039. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, 2019
