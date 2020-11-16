Catherine A. Ford
Indianapolis - Catherine A. (Avelis) Ford, 68, longtime Indianapolis resident, passed away peacefully at home November 13, 2020, after an eight-year battle with cancer. Cathy was born October 6, 1952, in Indianapolis to the late John and Helen Mary (Eckerman) Avelis.
Cathy graduated from Schulte High School in Terre Haute, IN and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Saint Mary of the Woods, IN and also earned her Master's Degree in Education from Indiana State University. Cathy was a proud "Woodsie" and stayed in touch with several classmates over the years and was excited two nieces followed in her footsteps to the Woods. After teaching school for five years, she moved to Indianapolis and started her 32 year dream job as courtroom deputy in the United States Bankruptcy Court under the Honorable Frank J. Otte. A devout Catholic, she was a longtime and active member of Christ the King Catholic Church for over 37 years where she participated in numerous committees. Cathy belonged to Stansfield Circle, a wonderful social service organization that provides services to senior citizens at Fletcher Place Community Center near Fountain Square.
Cathy met her husband, Joseph B. Ford, on a blind date, and they married on June 14, 1980 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception on the campus of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Their only child and the apple of Cathy's eye, Sara, was born in Indianapolis on September 27, 1982. Cathy's favorite hobby was being with her three beautiful granddaughters and following their various activities. She loved traveling, doing crafts and working in her backyard community garden. Cathy is best known as, and excelled at, being a great wife, mother, daughter, Gammy, sister, in-law, aunt and friend to many. "Miss Cathy's" backyard connected all the kids on the block. Survivors include her husband of over 40 years, Joseph B. Ford; daughter Sara Catherine (Jon) Berscheit and their children, Camryn Z. Hackney, Bailey G. Hackney and S.J. Berscheit ; siblings, John (Mary Margaret) Avelis, Edward (Deborah) Avelis, Michael (Victoria) Avelis, James (Kim) Avelis, Beth (Randall) Shaw, Patrick (Marlene) Avelis and Therese Avelis; a large extended family including Joe's siblings and their spouses, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday November 18, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00pm, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5884 Crittenden Avenue, Indianapolis. You will have the opportunity to pay your respects at the casket and greet the family from a distance, who will be seated in pews. Respectfully, all those attending will be required to wear masks and practice physical distancing. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am on November 19, 2020, in the church. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery. For those wishing to remember Cathy from their own home, the Mass will be livestreamed on the Christ the King YouTube channel. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church. Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com
