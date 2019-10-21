Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit at Geist Catholic Church
Service
Following Services
Our Lady of Peace Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Bielski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Ann Bielski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Ann Bielski Obituary
Catherine Ann Bielski

Indianapolis - 81, departed this life Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Friends and family will gather from 4:30 - 7:30 pm on Thursday, October 24 at Leppert Mortuary, Nora Chapel, Indianapolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on October 25, 2019 at Holy Spirit at Geist Catholic Church followed by a Catholic Funeral Rite at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery. There will be a reception immediately after the interment at Holy Spirit at Geist Catholic Church.

Flowers or donations to the Society of St. Vincent De Paul are welcome.

Online condolences available at: www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now