Catherine Ann Bielski
Indianapolis - 81, departed this life Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Friends and family will gather from 4:30 - 7:30 pm on Thursday, October 24 at Leppert Mortuary, Nora Chapel, Indianapolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on October 25, 2019 at Holy Spirit at Geist Catholic Church followed by a Catholic Funeral Rite at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery. There will be a reception immediately after the interment at Holy Spirit at Geist Catholic Church.
Flowers or donations to the Society of St. Vincent De Paul are welcome.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019