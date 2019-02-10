Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Heavilin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Ann Heavilin


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Catherine Ann Heavilin Obituary
Catherine Ann Heavilin

Beech Grove - Catherine Ann Heavilin, age 64, passed away on February 6, 2019. She was born on October 2, 1954 in Lafayette, IN to Bogdon and Jane Ann Mareachen. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1972 and attended Purdue University. She married George Heavilin in 1974.

She worked as a merchandiser and trainer for American Greetings and then as a sales consultant for both Parisian and Saxs Fifth Avenue. Cathy loved to craft, cook and bake. She was a member of the Beech Grove Zeta Theta Chapter of Tri Kappa and the Indy Red Hattitudes.

Catherine is survived by her husband George; a son George Andrew (Jennifer); a sister Ruth (Markus) Heinimann; and nieces Anya (Joshua) Hobson and Lexi Heinimann. She was predeceased by her parents and her sisters: Mary Ann Heise, Josephine Sari and Juliet Mareachen.

Family, friends and others, whose lives Cathy touched, are invited to the G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN from 1 pm to 3 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday, February 13. A funeral service will be held there at 7 pm. Inurnment of cremains will be at Chalmers Cemetery on a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.