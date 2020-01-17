|
|
Catherine Chistoffersen
Beech Grove - Catherine Christoffersen, 72, passed away peacefully January 16, 2020 in Avon, Indiana after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Catherine was born to the late Frank and Mary Trimboli in Massena, New York.
Catherine is survived by her husband, Dave Christoffersen, three children: Jeffrey Christoffersen (Jeni) of Indianapolis, Patrick Christoffersen of Shelbyville, Tennessee, and Steven Christoffersen of Indianapolis. Catherine is also survived by two siblings, Josephine Doldo of Watertown, New York and Pascale Trimboli of Tupelo, Mississippi, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Catherine is preceded in death by her brother, Josephine Trimboli, and brother in law, Anthony Doldo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, (6520 N. Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309) In Catherine's honor.
Services will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020