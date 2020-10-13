Catherine E. "Caye" Poorman
Catherine E. "Caye" Poorman, 96 of Carmel, passed away on Sunday October 11, 2020. She was born in Cincinnati, OH to the late Clifford William and Agnes Schroeder. Caye loved to paint, and was an avid golfer. She was a long time member of the Guardian Angel Guild, and Living Rosary. She and her husband, Bob, started Harvest Spirit at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel.
Caye is survived by her children, Mary Teresa (Terri) Poorman, Barbara Ann Hicks, Donald G. Poorman, and Jennifer Marie Miller; seven grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren. She is preceded in passing by her husband, Robert W. Poorman I; children, Robert W. Poorman II, Martin Scott Poorman, Rose Marie Poorman, and Monica Claire Poorman; brother, John Schroeder; and sisters, Rosemary Dodson, and Regina Chase.
Friends and family are invited to gather beginning at 9:00 am on Wednesday October 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church (14598 Oak Ridge Rd, Carmel, IN 46032), where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 am. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, the Merciful H.E.L.P. Center at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, or the Indiana Chapter of the ALS Association.
