1/1
Catherine E. "Caye" Poorman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine E. "Caye" Poorman

Catherine E. "Caye" Poorman, 96 of Carmel, passed away on Sunday October 11, 2020. She was born in Cincinnati, OH to the late Clifford William and Agnes Schroeder. Caye loved to paint, and was an avid golfer. She was a long time member of the Guardian Angel Guild, and Living Rosary. She and her husband, Bob, started Harvest Spirit at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel.

Caye is survived by her children, Mary Teresa (Terri) Poorman, Barbara Ann Hicks, Donald G. Poorman, and Jennifer Marie Miller; seven grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren. She is preceded in passing by her husband, Robert W. Poorman I; children, Robert W. Poorman II, Martin Scott Poorman, Rose Marie Poorman, and Monica Claire Poorman; brother, John Schroeder; and sisters, Rosemary Dodson, and Regina Chase.

Friends and family are invited to gather beginning at 9:00 am on Wednesday October 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church (14598 Oak Ridge Rd, Carmel, IN 46032), where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 am. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, the Merciful H.E.L.P. Center at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, or the Indiana Chapter of the ALS Association.

Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Memorial Gathering
09:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
3178482929
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved