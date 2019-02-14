Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Jude Catholic Church
5353 S. McFarland Road
Indianapolis , IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Jude Catholic Church
5353 S. McFarland Road
Indianapolis , IN
Beech Grove - Catherine (Kathleen) Moran Gibbons

Born Sept. 28, 1924 to Gerald (Ted) and Henrietta Murdock Moran in Terre Haute, IN. Beloved wife of the late Thos. P Gibbons. Survived by 7 children; Tom (Francine) Gibbons. Nancy (David) Vornehm, Jerry (Jan) Gibbons, Mary Beth (Kurt) Supple, Susie (Larry) Koelling, Kathy (Mike) Henthorne, Jim (Tami) Gibbons, 21 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren, 1 brother, Tom Moran, and 2 sisters-in-law, Clara (Marty) Moran and Sandy (Tom) Moran.

Besides her husband, Kathleen was preceded in death by one son, David J. Gibbons, and 3 brothers; Marty Moran, Lee Moran and Ted Moran.

Kathleen graduated from St. Mary's Academy, Indpls. She was a St. Jude Eucharistic Minister, and a member of Holy Name and St. Jude Altar Societies, Holy Name Over 50 Club, Indy Singles, Red Hat Society, Bridge, Euchre, Dominoes clubs and Ave Maria Guild of St. Paul Hermitage.

Visitation we be Saturday, Feb. 16, 10:00am to 12:00n at St. Jude Catholic Church, 5353 S. McFarland Road, Indpls 46227, with the Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at 12:00.

Flowers may be sent to the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to G.H. Herrmann Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Ave. Indpls.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to; Ave Maria Guild, St. Paul Hermitage, 501 N. 17th Avenue, Beech Grove, IN 46107.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 14, 2019
