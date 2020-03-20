|
|
Catherine Gober
Indianapolis - Catherine Louise "Billie" Mercer Gober, 90, of Indianapolis, passed away March 17, 2020. Billie worked at Countrymark Corp for 23 years, retiring in 1995 as Executive Administrative Assistant and attended Edgewood United Methodist Church. Survivors include her brother, Robert Mercer, Las Vegas, and her nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Gober in 1987 and her sisters. There will be no public services. Billie will be laid to rest at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery in Owensboro, Kentucky. Arrangements were entrusted to G.H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020