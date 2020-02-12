|
|
Catherine Irene Hurrle
Indianapolis - Catherine Long Hurrle, age 93 of Indianapolis, passed away peacefully at home, February 11, 2020. She graduated from St. Joan of Arc Grade school in 1940, St. Agnes High School in 1944. Catherine attended Marion University & then attended St. Vincent's School of Nursing, graduating in 1948.
Catherine worked at St. Vincent's for 35 years, retiring in 1992. She was a member of St. Vincent's Hospital Guild and St. Augustine Guild. She volunteered at St. Augustine's Home for the Aged, St. Thomas Food Pantry and Christ the King Catholic Church, where she was a member for more than 65 years. When she was able, she loved going to daily Mass, there.
She was proud of her Irish Heritage and never missed the Downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade. Her hobbies were gardening, traveling, reading, needlework and spending time with her family and friends. One of her favorite hobbies was her daily 5 o'clock cocktail with her best friend Patty Cronin.
Catherine was preceeded in death by her husband, Raymond Paul Hurrle, who passed away in 1969; her parents, Marguerite Misner Long and Frank Long; her brother, Robert Long; and her sister, Mary Long Dinklage. She is survived by her 6 children: Christine (Donn) Scotten, Beth (Jim) Mahin, Bob (Janice) Hurrle, Jane (Tom) Panyard, Suzanne (John) Engle, Barbara (Mike) Weimer. Catherine had 21 grandchildren & 33 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5884 Crittenden Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11:00 AM. Burial is at Calvary Cemetery following the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Vincent School of Nursing Alumni, Inc. or to Christ the King Catholic Church.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Feeney Hornak Keystone Mortuary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020