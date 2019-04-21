|
Catherine L. "Kay" Major
Carmel - Catherine L. "Kay" Major, 98 of Carmel, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. Kay was born July 28, 1920 in New Albany, IN to the late Frank and Zoda Fenwick. Kay worked at Allison's for many years, went to cosmetology school and opened her own beauty shop; SophistiKay.
Kay enjoyed time with family, travelling, deep sea fishing, and was an avid sports fan. Her hobbies were painting and ceramics.
Kay was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Richard Major, and her granddaughters, Amber Kay and Jami Sue. She is survived by her children, Donna Burgher, Carol Waite and Gary Major; 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson. Kay was the eldest of four sisters; Frances, Alma and Helen, all preceding her in death. She has many loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm Monday, April 22 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mark's United Methodist Church,
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019