Catherine "Cathy, Caddie" Lord
Indianapolis - 84, departed this life Thursday, July 30, 2020. Calling Hours and Viewing: The family requests physical distancing and masks. Hours: 4-7pm, Wednesday August 5, 2020, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 1660 Kessler Boulevard East Drive, Indianapolis, IN, 46220.
Funeral Service: Service of Witness to the Resurrection at 10am Thursday August 6, 2020. This is a Private Family Funeral Service (due to restrictions of COVID-19) which will also be Live-Streamed via Northminster Indy website: https://www.northminster-indy.org/
(Scroll to "Watch Live"/"Special Events").
Memorial gifts can be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church Indianapolis, for Library Fund or Sound and Spirit. Online condolences and further information available at: www.leppertmortuary.com