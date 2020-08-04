1/
Catherine "Cathy, Caddie" Lord
Catherine "Cathy, Caddie" Lord

Indianapolis - 84, departed this life Thursday, July 30, 2020. Calling Hours and Viewing: The family requests physical distancing and masks. Hours: 4-7pm, Wednesday August 5, 2020, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 1660 Kessler Boulevard East Drive, Indianapolis, IN, 46220.

Funeral Service: Service of Witness to the Resurrection at 10am Thursday August 6, 2020. This is a Private Family Funeral Service (due to restrictions of COVID-19) which will also be Live-Streamed via Northminster Indy website: https://www.northminster-indy.org/ (Scroll to "Watch Live"/"Special Events").

Memorial gifts can be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church Indianapolis, for Library Fund or Sound and Spirit. Online condolences and further information available at: www.leppertmortuary.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Northminster Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Live-Streamed via Northminster Indy website: https://www.northminster-indy.org/ (Scroll to "Watch Live"/"Special Events")
Send Flowers
