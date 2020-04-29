|
|
Catherine Louise (Hatfield) Welty
Catherine Louise (Hatfield) Welty transitioned into the presence of her Savior on April 28, 2020. She was born on April 18, 1923 to Lester Shirley Hatfield and Anna Opal (Lambert) Hatfield in Pandora, OH. Her home in Pandora always held a special place in her heart. She is greatly missed by her family.
Following graduation from high school she attended Taylor University, then was accepted into the nurse cadet program during WWII. She graduated with a BSN from the University of Michigan. She worked in public health nursing before marrying Willis Welty in 1949. They moved to Boulder, CO and then back to Indiana where they settled in Indianapolis and raised three children. She was a loving wife and mother, who continued her work as a public health nurse until her retirement. Catherine was active in her churches, leading Bible studies, and known for caring for others. After retiring, she took up needle point, creating amazing artwork. She always enjoyed being with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, regularly praying for them
She is preceded in death by Willis, her husband of 68 years, her parents, brothers Lowell and Shirl, and sisters Sara and Joann. She is survived by daughter Ann (Bill) Billman, sons Tim (Connie) and Matt (Val), 8 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held on May 1, 2020 with a celebration of life to be planned at some time after pandemic restrictions are lifted. Memorial contributions can be made to Samaritans Purse (https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/memorial-giving/) or The Gideons International (https://www.gideons.org/donate).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020