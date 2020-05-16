Catherine R. "Cathy" Franzman
Catherine R. "Cathy" Franzman

Carmel - Catherine R. "Cathy" Franzman, 82 of Carmel, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. Cathy worked in the travel industry in Carmel until 2001. She was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church. Private graveside services will be held Tuesday, May 19 at Hamilton Memorial Park Cemetery. Cathy is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dan; children, David (wife, Kim) Franzman, Dana Root and Gail Dillon; 8 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild.

Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to view the complete obituary.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
