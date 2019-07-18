Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
1957 - 2019
Indianapolis - Catherine(Corky)Dawn Reilly

Catherine D. Reilly, Indianapolis, was Born December 30, 1957 and passed into Heaven on July 6, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Catherine was born in Staten Island, NY. to the late Kenneth J Reilly and to Ursula Reilly, who survives.

Catherine is also survived by her Son Matthew (Indianapolis) and brother Douglas (Deborah) along with cousins, and many extended nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Keith Michael,

Catherine was a graduate of Lawrence Central High School and an Air Force Veteran. Following the Air Force, Catherine had a brief career with Kirby Vacuums before joining the growing electronics industry with Graham Electronics and then later with Regency Electronics. Various positions were all in the purchasing field, and then later in the same specialty for Kinder Care corporate location in Montgomery, Alabama. She was most recently employed by Zee Medical and the Cintas Corporation in purchasing and replenishment.

Catherine was a devout Christian and was a strong single mother to Matthew, ensuring he was raised with good values and Christian beliefs. The daughter of a career Army father, Catherine lived in locations like Karlsruhe, West Germany; Ft Belvoir, Va.; Fort Ord, California; back to Heidelberg, Germany and finally at Fort Harrison, Indianapolis. Each location adding to her life experiences and helped provide her a better perspective of the world. She enjoyed a healthy lifestyle her entire adult life. Exercise, reading, sharing time with Matthew and friends, and taking care of her cats, Salem and Storm, were some of the things she loved.

Celebration of Life will be held July 21st with visitation from 2 until 4 PM and Funeral Services beginning at 4 PM at Crown Hill Funeral Home, 700 W. 38th St., Memorial Chapel. There will be a private family internment ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, please donate with your heart to your favorite Disabled American Veteran agency or any local Animal Humane Society.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 18, 2019
