Catherine Steppe
West Terre Haute - Catherine Foradori Steppe 92, of West Terre Haute, died May 21, 2020 of natural causes. She was born on June 29, 1927 the youngest child of John and Elizabeth (O'Connor) Foradori.
Catherine lived the Corporal Works of Mercy: give drink and food to the thirsty/hungry, clothe/shelter the homeless, visit the sick and imprisoned and honor/bury the dead. In 1998, she was awarded the State of Indiana's Jefferson Award, now know as The Multiplying Good Award. Known as the "Quilt Lady" in her 25 year volunteer career at Terre Haute Regional Hospital, a patient nominated Catherine for the award because, as they quilted together, her words assured him that he would get better. Her charitable works were also recognized when she was awarded The Terre Award.
Catherine was married to Thomas W. Steppe for 63 years until his death in 2008. They raised their family in West Terre Haute with their lives centered around community and faith at St. Leonard Catholic Church and School. She leaves Mary E. Steppe, Margaret (Ed) Price, Helene (John Criss) Steppe, Alice (Patrick Murphy) Steppe, Joseph Michael (Lynn) Steppe and James (Diane) Steppe and daughter-in-law, Margaret Kennedy Steppe, to honor her memory. Catherine gave her 16 grandchildren and 7 greats many happy and fun memories. She was anticipating two additional greats in 2020. She was the last of her generation in both the Foradori and Steppe families and leaves many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, son, Thomas V. Steppe, and siblings, Angela Evelo, Mario Foradori, Mary Welsh, Rose Scott and Vincent Foradori.
Catherine knew no stranger. Some of the things she loved included her Catholic faith, the Sisters of Providence, a good story, who you were related to, cooking/canning for those she loved, all children and especially babies, welcoming people to the kitchen table, and quilt fabric.
Catherine was a walker for the March of Dimes for many years, which was fighting polio at that time, was a founding, life-long member of The Vigo County Quilt Guild, a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church and long time volunteer with Catholic Charities, with their Children's Christmas Party being one of both she and Tom's favorite events of the year!
Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Benedict Catholic Church, Catholic Charities, Providence Pantry or The Sisters of Providence.
Catherine's family would like to thank Cannon Inn, where she lived for six years, and Providence Health Care for their devoted care.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Benedict Church on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM, with Fr. Martin Day presiding, with burial to immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Fitzpatrick Funeral Home, 220 North 3rd St., West Terre Haute, IN.
Online condolences can be left at: www.fitzpatrickfunerals.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.