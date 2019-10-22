|
Cathy Ann (Craig) Young
Indianapolis - Cathy Ann (Craig) Young. 63, passed away 10/20/2019. On Friday Oct 25 there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11am with visitation from 9am until 11am, at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, 2201 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, Indiana.
She leaves to cherish her memory husband, Darryl E. Young; daughter, Asiah D. Emmons (Gabriel); son, Cemon Young (Kayla), six grandchildren, and brother, Joseph Craig Jr. (Bonnice).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019