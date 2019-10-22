Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Resources
Cathy Ann (Craig) Young

Cathy Ann (Craig) Young Obituary
Cathy Ann (Craig) Young

Indianapolis - Cathy Ann (Craig) Young. 63, passed away 10/20/2019. On Friday Oct 25 there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11am with visitation from 9am until 11am, at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, 2201 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, Indiana.

She leaves to cherish her memory husband, Darryl E. Young; daughter, Asiah D. Emmons (Gabriel); son, Cemon Young (Kayla), six grandchildren, and brother, Joseph Craig Jr. (Bonnice).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
