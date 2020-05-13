Cathy Jo. Frazer
1958 - 2020
Indianapolis. IN - Cathy Jo Frazer, 62 of Indianapolis, IN passed away May 1, 2020. She was born January 23, 1958 to the late Emanuel Cole and Dorothy E. (Baker) Garl. Cathy was a Montessori Teacher for IPS School#67 for 17 years retiring in 2010. She loved being a teacher and the students she taught meant the world to her. She was a member of the VFW women's Auxiliary Post #98, she enjoyed life, was known to be very generous, loved her grandchildren, was a stranger to no one and brought a smile to the room. Cathy is survived by her children, Jessica L. Frazer, Brandon Frazer, grandchildren, Makenna, Chloe, Daphne, sister, Beverly Stephenson, brothers, Steve and Kevin Garl, stepsisters, Susan and Judith Stutz and stepbrother, Gary Stutz. Due to the pandemic the services are private, and she will be laid to rest at Lincoln Memory Gardens-Whitestown, IN. Flanner Buchanan Decatur Township is honored to be serving the Frazer family. To sign the online guest book or leave the family a memory or message go to www.flannerbuchanan.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Burial
Lincoln Memory Gardens
