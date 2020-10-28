1/
Cathy Pitman
Cathy Pitman

Indianapolis - Cathy D. Pitman, 60, of Greenwood, passed away on October 27, 2020.

Cathy was preceded in death by her biological mother, Bertha Spaulding; and adoptive parents, Annie and Kermit Gordon.

Cathy will be lovingly remembered by her husband, James Pitman; son, Jonathan (Ryan) Pitman; daughter, Jami (Greg) Morgan; granddaughter, Peggy; and sisters, Patty Christian, Esther Gonzales, Carolyn Peavy, and Deavona Milks.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. A funeral service will be conducted on Monday at 11:30 am at the funeral home.

Cathy will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
NOV
2
Funeral service
11:30 AM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
