Cathy Pitman
Indianapolis - Cathy D. Pitman, 60, of Greenwood, passed away on October 27, 2020.
Cathy was preceded in death by her biological mother, Bertha Spaulding; and adoptive parents, Annie and Kermit Gordon.
Cathy will be lovingly remembered by her husband, James Pitman; son, Jonathan (Ryan) Pitman; daughter, Jami (Greg) Morgan; granddaughter, Peggy; and sisters, Patty Christian, Esther Gonzales, Carolyn Peavy, and Deavona Milks.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. A funeral service will be conducted on Monday at 11:30 am at the funeral home.
Cathy will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com