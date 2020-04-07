|
Cecelia Marie (Carriger) Rodger
Fishers - Cecelia Marie (Carriger) Rodger, 69, passed away April 5, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born November 11, 1950, to Robert M. and Mary O. Carriger. Residing in Indianapolis most of her life, she graduated from St. Andrew Catholic School, Bishop Chatard High School (1968) and attended Purdue University where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha.
Cece is survived by her husband, Alexander (Al) Rodger. They had three daughters, Michele (Paul) Spencer, Angela (Chip) Wood and Kelly (Alan) Short, and eight grandchildren: Catherine and Grant Spencer, Emily and Ethan Wood, Julianna, Cooper, Stella and Henry Short. Preceding Cece in death were her parents. She is also survived by her siblings, Richard (Debbie) Carriger, Mary Ann Franklin and James (Tonia) Carriger and her nieces and nephews.
Cece's career encompassed working with her parents in their family businesses and owning the Rodger Insurance Agency. She was a long time member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church where she was an active parishioner and school volunteer. Cece's greatest joys were being with her family, gardening, and giving back to the community through her volunteer work.
A private committal service will take place at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Fishers. A Memorial Mass and Celebration for Cece will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Indiana Parkinson Foundation. Friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020