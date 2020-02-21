|
Dr. Cecil E. Brown, Jr., of Carmel, went to his eternal home after a long illness on February 20, 2020. He was born in Jackson, Mississippi in 1935. He was 85 years old.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly, son Kevin (Veronique) of Denver, Colorado, daughter Cheryl Reeves (Alan) and grandchildren Carson, Brynn and Alexa, all of Lenexa, Kansas, grandson Austen Brown of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, niece Camille Boyles and nephew Rodney Clement, both of Jackson, Mississippi, daughter Mary Brown Meeker, and son Ben Brown. He was predeceased by his parents, Cecil, Sr. and Ethel Wilson Brown, sister Cecile, and son Bill.
Cecil had an extensive career in the U.S. Air Force. He retired as a Colonel after 25 years. He served as Chief of the Endodontics Department at Andrews AFB in Washington, D.C., clinics at Kadena AFB in Okinawa, Japan and Eglin AFB in Florida. He received numerous awards from the military, including honors for his service in Vietnam.
He was chief of the Mass Casualty Forensic Dentistry team that dealt with the 1977 Tenerife Airline disaster in the Canary Islands, the 1980 Polish Airlines crash in Warsaw, killing the Olympic Boxing team, and the 1978 Jonestown, Guyana disaster. He was also military consultant to the Surgeon General for Endodontics.
After a 25 year career in the military, Dr. Brown joined the IU School of Dentistry faculty as an associate professor and Director of Graduate Endodontics in 1986. He also practiced with Indianapolis Endodontics for 15 years.
He was a Millsaps graduate, a dental graduate of U. of Tennessee, and completed his Endodontic specialty training at the Univ. of Texas, and the Training program at Lackland AFB in Texas.
Cecil was a very private person. His wishes will be honored by his family with a private celebration of life. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Carmel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020