|
|
Cecil E. Padgett
Indianapolis - 85, passed away February 6, 2019. He was born October 21, 1933 to the late Elmer and Aline Padgett. Cecil proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He married Judith Scott, managed the Play Bowl Lanes for years and was employed by the Target Corporation as a distribution supervisor for over 20 years, retiring in 1996.
Visitation will be today, Friday, February 8, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel, 5377 E. Washington St. with funeral services there Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
Cecil is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Judy Padgett; children, Scott Thomas, Stacey Falgout, Laura Hughes (Mike) and Lisa Hayden (Steve); brother, Mike Padgett; sister, Shirley Froelich; and grandchildren, Katy Mattingly, Patrick Singleton (Kelsey), Mitchell Singleton, Rusty Thomas, Austin Thomas (Abby), Dayle Hayden, Connor Hayden, Matthew Hayden, Shelly Carballo (Keith), Lauren Hughes and Paige Hughes. Memorial contributions are suggested to the . www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 8, 2019