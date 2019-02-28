|
Cecil G. Sinkfield
Indianapolis - Cecil G Sinkfield, 60, passed away on February 25, 2019. On Friday, March 1, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Eastern Star Church, Main Campus, and interment at Washington Park North Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 28, 2019