Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Eastern Star Church, Main Campus
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Eastern Star Church, Main Campus
Cecil G. Sinkfield

Cecil G. Sinkfield

Indianapolis - Cecil G Sinkfield, 60, passed away on February 25, 2019. On Friday, March 1, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Eastern Star Church, Main Campus, and interment at Washington Park North Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 28, 2019
