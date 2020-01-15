|
Cecil Leo Buckner Jr.
Cecil Leo Buckner Jr., 83 Knoxville, Tennessee formerly of Indianapolis, died January 11. Graduate of Purdue University in Electrical Engineering. He served as a Marine in the U.S. Armed Forces during the Korean War, ending his tour as a Corporal. He worked as an Engineer for 37 years before retiring. Services: 12:00 p.m. January 18 in Indianapolis at Crown Hill Funeral Home, with visitation at 10:00 a.m. Burial: Crown Hill Cemetery. He was married to Vivian Lannett Buckner. Survivors: Cecil L. Buckner III, Adrian C. Buckner, Donald L. Scott, and Donna L. Cooke; brothers: Norman Buckner, Raymond Buckner, Gerald Buckner; sisters: Marva White; grandchildren: 3
