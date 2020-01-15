Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Indianapolis at Crown Hill Funeral Home
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Indianapolis at Crown Hill Funeral Home
Cecil Leo Buckner Jr.

Cecil Leo Buckner Jr. Obituary
Cecil Leo Buckner Jr.

Cecil Leo Buckner Jr., 83 Knoxville, Tennessee formerly of Indianapolis, died January 11. Graduate of Purdue University in Electrical Engineering. He served as a Marine in the U.S. Armed Forces during the Korean War, ending his tour as a Corporal. He worked as an Engineer for 37 years before retiring. Services: 12:00 p.m. January 18 in Indianapolis at Crown Hill Funeral Home, with visitation at 10:00 a.m. Burial: Crown Hill Cemetery. He was married to Vivian Lannett Buckner. Survivors: Cecil L. Buckner III, Adrian C. Buckner, Donald L. Scott, and Donna L. Cooke; brothers: Norman Buckner, Raymond Buckner, Gerald Buckner; sisters: Marva White; grandchildren: 3
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
