Cecil R. Holder
Indianapolis - Cecil R. Holder, 87, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on June 18, 2020. He was born in Columbus, Kentucky on November 21, 1932 to the late James Holder and Lola Robert.
Cecil worked for Ford Motor Company and retired after 39 dedicated years. He dutifully served in the united states army. He married the love of his life, Reda, on December 21, 1953. He will be missed sorely by all the lives he has touched.
Cecil is survived by his wife Reda of 66 years; 2 sons Michael (Mary) Holder, Don (Kyle) Holder; 2 daughters, Annette (Nick) Ade, Sheila Holder; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great- grandchildren.
He is Preceded by his parents; 3 brothers; and 1 sister.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 11AM-2PM at Flanner Buchanan—Washington Park East. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2PM. Cecil will be laid to rest in Washington Park East Cemetery. Friends and family are encouraged to leave a memory or condolence on his online obituary at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.