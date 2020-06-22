Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Cedric's life story with friends and family

Share Cedric's life story with friends and family

Cedric L. Thomas



Cedric L. Thomas 29, passed away June 14, 2020. Public visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27th, 2020 from 10-12pm with services to follow at Quincy J. Webster Funeral Chapel 4726 Century Plaza Rd, burial Crown Hill Cemetery .Arrangements entrusted to Quincy J. Webster Funeral Chapel









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store