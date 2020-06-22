Cedric L. Thomas
Cedric L. Thomas

Cedric L. Thomas 29, passed away June 14, 2020. Public visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27th, 2020 from 10-12pm with services to follow at Quincy J. Webster Funeral Chapel 4726 Century Plaza Rd, burial Crown Hill Cemetery .Arrangements entrusted to Quincy J. Webster Funeral Chapel




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Quincy J. Webster Funeral Chapel
JUN
27
Service
12:00 PM
Quincy J. Webster Funeral Chapel
