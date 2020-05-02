Chantelle Owens-Cole
Chantelle Owens-Cole

Chantelle Owens-Cole, 44, of Noblesville, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at her home in Noblesville. She was born on April 22, 1976 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Chantelle enjoyed cooking for anything and anyone, dancing when no one was watching or when all eyes were on her, singing duets but mostly harmonizing solos, roller coasters and a good campfire and loved her background noise. Chantelle was very social and was effortlessly at the center of every circle. Some of her without a doubt favorites were a good Budweiser and scary Halloweens.

She is survived by her children, Derian Boswell-Cole, Devon Owens, and Xavion Owens; siblings, Satchuel Cole, Carrie-Ann Cole and Danny Cole; "wasband", Jason Owens; "her Girls", Lexi and Lola; many nieces and nephews; and many other sisters & friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Rolonda Cole; grandparents, Arthur and Mary Shelley; and uncle, Gary Shelley.

There will be a public memorial service on Sunday, May 3, 2020 from 11:30 to 12:30 at Forest Park in Noblesville. The Owens-Cole family has entrusted Randall & Roberts Funeral Home with Chantelle's care.

Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society for Hamilton County, 1721 Pleasant Street, Suite B, Noblesville, IN 46060; or No Questions Asked Food Pantry, 1125 Spruce Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203.

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
