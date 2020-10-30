1/1
Charles A. McDaniel
Charles A. McDaniel

Indianapolis - Charles A. McDaniel passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his home in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was born on April 3, 1924 to Frank and Vena McDaniel. His parents preceded him in death.

Charles grew up in Missouri with his parents and sister, Velma Brown. He attended high school and college, before joining the United States Army. He proudly served in the Army during World War II. Following his discharge from the Army, he moved to Indianapolis, IN and married Phyllis Jean Lockhart in 1947. Phyllis preceded him in death.

Charles served in personnel management with Chevrolet and Chrysler, before completing his career as Personnel Manager with Jenn-Air for 29 years. He was involved in his community throughout his life. He served in Junior Achievement for 29 years; volunteered in many positions with the BSA, including Commissioner and Exploring Advisor, Post 100; helped to begin the first YMCA in Lawrence, IN; volunteered with United Way; and served on the Board of Personnel Association. These were only a few of his commitments to his community and others.

He enjoyed sketching and painting, from napkins to canvas, much of his life. He and his wife were avid square dancers in the U.S. and internationally for 20 years.

Charles is survived by his sister, Velma Brown; sons, Alan R. (Pat) McDaniel and Phillip B. McDaniel (JoAnne) McDaniel; grandchildren, Matthew McDaniel, Heather McDaniel, Ian McDaniel, Sean McDaniel and Nick McDaniel; and 20 great grandchildren. He was the ultimate Grandpa and Great Grandpa!

Charles formerly lived at Wyndmoor of Castleton. He was a friend to all he met, always expressing his gratitude and doing something to bring a smile. He served as an Ambassador for Wyndmoor and a coordinator of the Community Gardens at Wyndmoor.

Charles was an incredible man with a mission. He practiced gratitude and kindness to all he touched.

His life will be celebrated in his home, Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at 4619 E. 56th Street, Indianapolis, IN. All are welcome to stop by and share in memories of a very special man.

Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity in his memory.

Condolences: FlannerBuchanan.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
