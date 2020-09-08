Charles A. StoutMooresville - Charles A. StoutOn Friday, September 4, 2020, Charles (Chuck) Stout, loving husband of Carol Stout and father of four children, resident of Mooresville, IN, former resident of New Port Richey, FL, passed away at the age of 82. Chuck was born in 1938 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Charles and Martha Stout. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years. Survivors include children, Chuck Stout, Jr., Camby, IN; Cherie (Evan) Klawun, Mooresville, IN; Cheryl (Steve) Ward, Nashville, IN; Cindy Eaton, Mooresville, IN. Sister, Sharon (Russ) Hollaway, Brownsburg, IN. Grandchildren: Andrew Klawun, Stacie (Josh) Smith, Aaron Klawun and Kasey (Jordan) Hunt. Great Grandchildren: Joseph Charles Klawun, Ariella Hunt, Brandon Smith, Logan Smith, Brady Smith and bun-in-the-oven Baby Girl Smith.He was a graduate of Speedway High School and attended Butler University where he was recruited by the Cleveland Indians to try out for third baseman. He was an amazing athlete and an avid Golfer. He loved shopping, Christmas Holiday and all things to do with Indiana University. Despite suffering a massive stroke in 2005 and surviving severe medical issues, he remained courageous and adventurous. Prior to his stroke, he retired from United Parcel Service, where he drove a double feeder semi to Park City Kentucky every day for 35 years. Most of all he loved his wife and family deeply and unconditionally. Though his journey on Earth is over, our kind and generous Daddy will live forever in our hearts and memories. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Chuck's life on Saturday, September 12th from 2 - 4pm at Carlisle Branson Funeral Service and Crematory, Mooresville, IN, with services following at 4pm.