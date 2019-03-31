Services
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Palestine - 73, passed away March 30, 2019. He was born June 9, 1945 to the late John and Miriam DeLora. Charlie was a graduate of Warren Central High School and attended Ball State University. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and married Sally Jo Seitz. Charlie was employed with Service Supply for 33 years, retiring as Vice President of Sales in 1998. He was a 44 year member of First Baptist Church of Cumberland where he was a former Deacon and Treasurer and active in Bible studies, and most recently a member of Post Road Christian Church. Charlie was also a member of Oaklandon Masonic Lodge #140 F. & A.M. He was an avid card player, woodworker and loved spending time with family and friends, especially summers on Lake Tippecanoe.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. Funeral services will be Wednesday at Post Road Christian Church at 10:00 a.m., 1112 N. Post Rd., with visitation one hour prior.

Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Sally DeLora; children, Robert DeLora and Sheri Chastain (Heath); grandchildren, Josh, Bryce and Jacob Chastain; sister, Suzanne O'Donnell; and brother, Jim DeLora. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Massachusetts General Hospital, Calciphylaxis Research, 165 Cambridge St., Ste. 302, Boston, MA 02114. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 31, 2019
