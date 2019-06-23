|
|
Charles B. Carter Sr. M.D.
Carmel - Charles B. Carter Sr. M.D., of Carmel, passed away at the age of 81 on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was born on September 15, 1937 in Tillman, South Carolina, son of the late Samuel Marvin and Mary Lethard ("Letha") Carter.
Dr. Carter graduated from North Charleston High School in 1955, the College of Charleston in 1959, and the Medical University of South Carolina in 1963. Dr. Carter did his internship, residency and fellowship in Nephrology at the University of Virginia. Afterwards, he served for three years as a physician in the U.S. Army. In 1971, Dr. Carter moved to Indianapolis to establish the kidney transplant program at Methodist Hospital. Over his career, he led many advancements in organ sharing for transplants. In 1995, the Kidney Foundation honored Dr. Carter as its man of the year, and Governor Evan Bayh named Dr. Carter a Sagamore of the Wabash.
Dr. Carter is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Eleanor Frances (Collins); children, Charles B. (Stephanie Sambol) Carter Jr., M.D., Allyson Ashby Carter, Geoffrey Richard Carter and C. Stuart (Amie Peele) Carter; grandchildren, Benjamin Bryant Carter, McLean Stuart Carter, Harrison Reese Carter, and Lily Frances Carter; and brother-in-law, Joseph Eugene Stevenson. He is preceded in death by his brother, Samuel Marvin Carter Jr., and sister, Miriam Frances Stevenson.
Friends and family are invited to gather to celebrate Dr. Carter's life on Wednesday June 26, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel (325 E. Carmel Dr., Carmel, IN 46032). A memorial service will begin at 11:00 am on Thursday June 27, 2019 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church (4780 E. 126th St., Carmel, IN 46033), followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at www.indianadonornetwork.org. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to view the full obituary and sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 23, 2019