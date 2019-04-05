Services
Charles Town
Charles B. (Charlie) Town

Charles B. (Charlie) Town Obituary
Charles B. (Charlie) Town

Naples - Charles B. Town 83 (Charlie) passed away in Naples, Florida on March 23rd 2019, due to unexpected medical complications. Charlie was a long time resident of Indianapolis who retired to Naples some 20 plus's years ago. He is survived by his wife Carol, sons Charles and Jonathan. Also, grandchildren, Zach, Gabrielle, Carli, and Nicholas. All of which love him, and will miss him greatly.

A gathering, celebrating his life will occur April 7th at Colliers Reserve Country Club IN Naples Fl. form 3:00 - 5:00.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 5, 2019
