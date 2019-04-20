Services
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 535-9003
Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Charles "Terry" Bever


1938 - 2019
Charles "Terry" Bever Obituary
Charles "Terry" Bever

Indianapolis - Charles "Terry" Bever died peacefully on April 18, 2019 in Indianapolis at age 80.

Terry is survived by his children, Charlie Bever of Wayzata, MN and Julie Gilmore (Bever) of Indianapolis, IN and by his 3 grandchildren, Natalie Bever and Olivia & Clayton Gilmore. He is preceded in death by his wife, Wanita (Van Deventer) Bever.

Terry was born on December 17, 1938 in Effingham, IL to Frank and Marjory Bever. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School (class of 1957) and Indiana State University in 1962 with a degree in business. He married Wanita on April 24, 1965 and they raised their family in Franklin, Indiana. Terry enjoyed a 32 year career as a sales manager for Sears & Roebuck. There was never a more thoughtful and loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend. Terry is remembered for his unwavering smile and perpetual kindness.

Terry was an avid Notre Dame football fan. He loved fishing, canoeing, and the outdoors. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family and friends. Terry was a devout Catholic and often volunteered as a substitute teacher at Roncalli High School.

A showing is scheduled on Monday April 22 from 4:00-8:00pm at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home at 1977 S State Rd 135, Greenwood, IN 46143. A funeral is also scheduled at 9am on Tuesday April 23 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 20, 2019
