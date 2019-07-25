|
Charles Bromley Vogt II
Carmel - Charles Bromley Vogt II, left for his eternal home on July 20, 2019 surrounded by family after living a rich, fulfilling and memorable life of 82 years. Chuck fought a long hard battle with Leukemia having been diagnosed September 22, 2014. He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Betty Jane Baker Vogt & Charles B. Vogt living in Indianapolis since he was six months old. A 1955 graduate of Howe High School, he enlisted into the US Navy serving in the Sixth Fleet in the Mediterranean Sea aboard the USS Fremont APA44. Following his military service, he was the men's, and later infants & children's clothing buyer for the William H. Block Company for 14 years. After the sale of the Block Company, he became a VP of a local Wholesale Distributor and owned various businesses including the Woodchucker Construction Company. Later he and a friend established a manufacturer's representative company known as VW Associates from which he retired at age 70. Chuck always felt the urge to volunteer when more hands were needed. He coached little league baseball, summer league baseball for North Central High School and later college age summer baseball. He is past president of the Board of Directors of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Indianapolis, served on the Executive Council of the Wabash Valley Presbytery for 7 years and Moderator of the 104 Presbyterian Churches in Wabash Valley. Serving as a non-commissioned lay minister in small churches he gave pastors a week or two vacation also preaching one Sunday a month in nursing homes for over 15 years. He loved taking high school students and adults on medical or building mission trips all over the USA leading many trips to Mexico and Honduras on week long life changing trips building homes and a hospital. He loved to ride trains and volunteered over 20 years as a Trainman on the Noblesville Museum fair train. He especially loved volunteering for the Carmelfest and the Indianapolis 500 Parade. On several weekends he was part of the Zionsville Great Banquet Community. Chuck served as deacon and elder several different times at Northminster Presbyterian Church and Zionsville Presbyterian Church. In 2008 at the request of Millard Fuller he and two friends founded The Fuller Center for Housing of Central Indiana building new homes for families who were living in poverty. He was serving as President of the Fuller Center Board of Directors at his time of death. Chuck was honored and humbled to receive the Distinguished Hoosier Award from Governor Mike Pence, also being recognized by the City of Indianapolis for his work with the Fuller Center. He was a member of the Carmel American Legion, and the Zionsville Presbyterian Church. Chuck is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joyce Churchman Vogt, daughter Susan Hunter (Rob), son Charles B Vogt III, and five wonderful grandsons he loved dearly-- Michael Stinebaugh, Matthew Stinebaugh, Geoffrey Stinebaugh, Blake Vogt and Clark Vogt. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Zionsville Presbyterian Church at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, July 27, 2019 with calling at the church from 10:00 am until the time of services. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions can be made to the Fuller Center for Housing of Central Indiana, PO Box 40475, Indianapolis, IN 46240 or Zionsville Presbyterian Church High School Caravan Fund, Zionsville Presbyterian Church, 4775 West 116th Street, Zionsville, IN 46077. Leppert Mortuary - Nora assisting with arrangements. To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com or www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 25, 2019