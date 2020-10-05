Charles Curtis "Curt" O'Brien



Greenwood - Charles Curtis "Curt" O'Brien, 85, of Greenwood, Indiana passed away on October 3, 2020. Curt was born on July 8, 1935 in Greensburg, Indiana to James and Jessie (Horner) O'Brien. He attended Greensburg High School, as well as Purdue and Butler Universities. He worked as a Field Examiner for the Indiana State Board of Accounts from 1958 - 1969. Curt then joined Anthem Blue Cross, retiring as a Vice President in 1992 after 23 years of service.



In addition to his wife Rosemary O'Brien, he is survived by two children, Kelly O'Brien Gartenhaus, John (Molly) O'Brien and three stepchildren Michael (Sherry) Lain, Doug (Terry) Lain and Kim Lain (Arden) Cramer. He is also survived by five grandchildren and six step-grandchildren along with his sisters Monica O'Brien, Linda Ricke, and Denise (Gerald) Fruchtnicht. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Neil O'Brien, brother-in-law Gilbert Ricke, nephew Michael Ricke, and son-in-law Kevin Gartenhaus.



Curt was a long-time active member of Our Lady of the Greenwood Church, where he served in the music ministry, sharing his beautiful voice for many years as a cantor, and as a member in the choir and chamber quartet. He was in high demand to sing at weddings during his time at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greensburg.



Curt was an eternal optimist who was extraordinarily proud of his Irish heritage and was also the biggest fan of his grandchildren. He loved attending their events, hearing about their goals and accomplishments, and cheering for them. An avid traveler, Curt loved spending the fall season in Florida with Rosemary. In addition, everyone knew his love of IU Basketball and the Cincinnati Reds. He always lobbied for the induction of Pete Rose into the Baseball Hall of Fame.



Curt embraced all aspects of the Christmas season. He played Santa for the grandchildren, retirement communities, and even visited homes of family and friends. Everyone anxiously awaited the arrival of his annual Christmas poem.



A private funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Our Lady of the Greenwood Church. Burial will follow at The Gardens at Olive Branch Cemetery. Memorials in Curt's name may be made to the music ministry at Our Lady of the Greenwood Church.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store