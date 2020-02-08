|
|
With Chuck Otto's passing on January 27, 2020 the world became a little quieter. His booming voice and big laugh will be missed by all who loved him: His wife, Jane. His son, Craig and daughter, Maggie. His daughter - in - law, Lynn and son- in - law Bruce. His grandchildren, Jason, Red and Ashley. His sisters, Gretchen and Mimi. And a whole host of friends.
Like all of us, life didn't always go according to the plans for Chuck. Despite this, he always found humor and joy, and made the best of whatever hand it dealt him. And that's worth celebrating. Please join us at Immaculate Heart of Mary at 5692 N. Central Avenue on February 15, 2020 for a calling at 11:00 AM, followed by eulogies at 12:15 PM and a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 12:30 PM.
The Nora Chapel of Leppert Mortuary is assisting with funeral arrangements. You're invited to visit www.leppertmortuary.com and share a memory of Chuck, or make a memorial contribution to Immaculate Heart of Mary Men's Group at 5692 N. Central Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46220, or to Franciscan Friars at 101 St, Anthony Drive, Mount St. Francis, IN 47140.
Please join us in remembering the only guy we know who could take eight long years to build a sailboat, and then name it "ASAP". Chuck Otto.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020