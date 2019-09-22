|
|
Charles D. Bryant
Avon - Charles David Bryant departed this life Saturday, September 21, 2019 at home, surrounded by loved ones.
He was the beloved husband of Marie Theresa Wurzer Bryant, celebrating over 63 years of marriage.
Father of Linda Kay Stahley (Bob), Duane Allen Bryant (Carrie), Brenda Sue Bryant, and Donna Jean Fawbush (Chris).
Grandfather of John David Fawbush, Amber Marie Young, Danielle Nicole Rasnake, Jason Aaron Roberts (Missy), Brad Thomas Stahley (Shannon), and Eric Sebastian Stahley (Amanda).
Great grandfather of Justin Russell Stahley, Chance Gillory, William Aaron Roberts "Will", C. Aaron Roberts, Madeline Marie Roberts "Maddie", Carter Thomas Stahley, Alivia Lynelle Stahley, Avery Jacklyn Stahley, Mahlyn Blu Stahley,
He was preceded in death by his parents Chester F. Bryant, Mary Gladys Rude Hunt, step-father Harold R. Hunt, his brother Marvin R. Hunt, his sister Virginia K. Cooper, his sister-in-law Elaine Scocozza, and brother-in-law Clifford Leonard, all of Indianapolis.
He was employed by Citizens Gas and Coke Utility for 37 years as a pipefitter/supervisor, retiring in 1993. After retirement from Citizens Gas and Coke Utility, he started his second career as a consultant with Miller Pipeline.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home in Avon at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be preceding the service from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Following the funeral service entombment will be in West Ridge Park Cemetery, Indianapolis, Indiana. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019