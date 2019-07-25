Services
Thompson Road Baptist Church
1700 E Thompson Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Thompson Road Baptist Church
1700 East Thompson Rd.
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Thompson Road Baptist Church
1700 East Thompson Rd.
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Grossman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles D. "Tripp" Grossman Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles D. "Tripp" Grossman Jr. Obituary
Charles D. "Tripp" Grossman, Jr.

Indianapolis - Charles D. "Tripp" Grossman, Jr., 76, passed on July 23, 2019. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 11:00am -1:30pm at Thompson Road Baptist Church, 1700 East Thompson Rd., Indianapolis, with the service at 1:30pm. He will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to G.H.Herrmann Funeral Home and Mausoleum Park. For full obituary please visit www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.