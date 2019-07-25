|
|
Charles D. "Tripp" Grossman, Jr.
Indianapolis - Charles D. "Tripp" Grossman, Jr., 76, passed on July 23, 2019. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 11:00am -1:30pm at Thompson Road Baptist Church, 1700 East Thompson Rd., Indianapolis, with the service at 1:30pm. He will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to G.H.Herrmann Funeral Home and Mausoleum Park. For full obituary please visit www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 25, 2019