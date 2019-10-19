|
|
Charles Dana "Chuck" Denney
Indianapolis, IN - 85, passed away on Oct. 18, 2019. Born on May 10, 1934. Served 4 years in the Air Force as Air Police, and retired after a 38 year career with the Marion County Sheriff Department. He was a member of the Scottish Rite and Southeastern Church of Christ. Chuck is survived by his wife, Patsy Denney and son, Galen Denney.
A funeral service will take place 1:00pm, Monday, October 21, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East with visitation from 11:00-1:00pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019