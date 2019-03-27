Charles Davies



Indianapolis - Charles Everett Davies of Indianapolis, formerly of Shelbyville, was a dedicated family man and inspiring educator who died unexpectedly on Friday, March 22, at age 81.



Charles taught chemistry and physics as Triton Central High School for 33 years before his retirement in 2003. He was known for being among the first teachers to arrive and last to leave for the school day and making time for students needing extra help. One student wrote that he represented "the quintessence of inspirational teaching."



Charles was a devoted husband to his surviving wife Rita during their 52 years of marriage. He was the loving father and grandfather of son Thomas Davies of Carmel (wife Laura Ernst-Davies and children Sally, Margaret, Charles, Daniel and Thomas Ernst) and daughters Kathryn Davies of Sarasota, Florida, and Jennifer Bailey of Terre Haute (husband Jim and children Julia, Reece, Abby, Emily and Chloe Bailey).



Charles was a son of Alvin and Leona (Sheets) Davies and grew up on the family farm in Clinton County, Indiana. He graduated from Rossville High School in 1955. He earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Purdue University and began his teaching career in Syracuse, Indiana, in 1959 before moving to Triton Central in 1970.



His interests included meticulously restoring an early 1900s Victorian home in Shelbyville where he and Rita lived from 1979 until moving to Franklin Township in 2005. Charles remained active in Shelbyville by volunteering with a weekly handymen's group at St. Joseph Catholic Church and participating in the St. Joe Social Club's activities and bus trips with Rita.



Charles said his proudest accomplishment at Triton Central was building up the chemistry and physics courses from 40 students per graduating class when he started to about 100 students per class when he retired. Many students credited him with helping them toward careers in science, engineering and medicine.



In retirement, Charles attended numerous performances and ball games involving his grandchildren. He enjoyed gardening at his home and was known to spend hours with his snow blower clearing the sidewalks and driveways of neighbors after winter storms.



Visitation is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Wilson St. Pierre funeral home, 481 W. Main St. in Greenwood. A funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 29, at Nativity Catholic Church, 7225 Southeastern Ave. in Indianapolis. Online condolences can be submitted at www.wilsonstpierre.com. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 27, 2019