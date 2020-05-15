Charles "Sam" Davis
Charles "Sam" Davis passed away on May 9, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Cumberland, Maryland June 23, 1930 the second of 4 children to Samuel Fred Davis and Margaret M (McDowell) Davis. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years Betty J Davis. He is survived by one brother Lorentz (Doty), four sons Steve (Cindy), Chris (Linda), Andy (Heather) and Matt, nephew Dale Wampler (Robin), nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Sam graduated from Thomas Carr Howe High School and was a veteran of the US Air Force and a Police Officer for the City of Indianapolis for 38 years. Loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and uncle.

Private family services will be held Tuesday May 19th with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Greenwood, IN.

Condolences may be left at www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com/obituary/charles-davis




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
