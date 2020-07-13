1/1
Charles Dean Jr.
Charles Dean Jr.

Indianapolis - Charles Dean Jr.

95, Indianapolis, passed away on July 12, 2020. He was a US Navy Veteran serving in WWII. He was an expediter for Duke Energy for 30 years. Charles was the youngest of eight children born to Charles and Carrie Dean. He was a member of Hope Community Church, Masonic Lodge and Scottish Rite. He was preceded in death by his wife Norma Jean Dean. Survivors include his children Steve (Kathy) Dean, Kevin Dean, Marie (Janet) Dean; grandchildren Zachary (Nicole) Dean, Joshua (Erin) Dean, Kathryn (Caleb) Johnson, Brandon Dean, Lorin Dean; and 1 great grandson Charles James Dean. Visitation will be from 11 am to 12 pm Fri. July 17 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 12 pm. In compliance with current requirements and restrictions, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing. Entombment will be in Lincoln Memory Gardens, Whitestown. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
