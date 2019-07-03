Charles "Chuck" DeWayne Barrick



Greenwood - Charles "Chuck" DeWayne Barrick, 73, passed away on June 29th, 2019. He was a long time resident of Greenwood. He was the son of Carl and Bessie (Gillon) Barrick, he was born on March 10, 1946 in Bloomington, Indiana. He graduated from George Washington High School in 1964.



He married, Susan Barrick on August 16, 1975 and have lived out 44 happily married years. She survives. Survivors include his two loving children, Tammy (Robin) Opp and Steven C. (Shannon) Barrick; brother, Gary (Kathy); and his sister, Yvonne Cathcart; grandchildren include; Andrew and Tina Opp, Jessica Opp, and Keigan Cravens.



Chuck was a member of Teamsters local 135 since 1974. He started with ABF Freight in 1988 and retired with them in 2003. He was also a Brother in the Bargersville Masonic Lodge #679 for years.



He excelled at being a loving father and grandpa. One of Chucks favorite past times was to listen to UINDY sports games as his son, Steve is their strength coach. Chuck wasn't just a grandpa but a teacher, and loved spoiling Keigan to the fullest. It is the BARRICK way. He gave me the greatest gift, a son that was just like him. Chuck stood up for what was right and he ALWAYS did the right thing.



A Celebration of Chuck's life will take place from 1pm to 5pm on Saturday July 6, 2019, at the Barn at Bay Horse Inn, 1468 W. Stones Crossing Road, Greenwood, IN 46143. Online condolences may be sent to the Barrick family at www.wilsonstpierre.com. Please no flowers, what we need is love, memories, and support. We have options! Mark your calendars in the months ahead and mail a card to make Susan smile, write down a memory and bring to the Celebration, ask for a lunch date in the future. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Hope Marie's Fund at 4253 North State Road 135, Franklin, IN 46131. Donations can be made online at http://hopemariesfund.org/sponsor.html. Chuck would also have approved of the purchase of any lottery tickets. Feel free to purchase some in his honor. After all, our family did hit the lotto when we had him for as long as we did! Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 3, 2019