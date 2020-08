Charles DowellGreenwood - Charles M. Dowell, 77, of Greenwood, passed away on August 25, 2020.Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at G.H. Herrmann East Street Funeral Home, 1505 South East Street, Indianapolis, IN. A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday 29, 2020 at 11:30 AM at the funeral home.Charles will be laid to rest in Concordia Cemetery.Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com