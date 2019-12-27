|
|
Charles E. "Chuck" Broeking
Indianapolis - 89, passed away December 25, 2019. He was born June 2, 1930 in Indianapolis to the late Herbert and Alice Carpenter Broeking. Chuck was a 1948 graduate of Thomas Carr Howe High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines, and married Joanne Gottberg, September 20, 1963. Chuck served the City of Indianapolis with IMPD for 28 years, attaining the rank as Captain and Deputy Chief, retiring in 1989. He was a longtime member of the FOP.
Visitation will be Monday, December 30, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel, 5377 E. Washington St.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jo Broeking; daughter, Kathy Willever (Sam); grandson, Justin Ernst (Shelby Shields); granddaughter, Stephanie Cobb (Chris); four great-grandchildren, Paxton, Parker, Isla, and Finley; son, Craig Broeking (Loretta); daughters, Carol Gastineau (Roger) and Julie Smith; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A son, Rick Broeking; and a sister, Jo Wakeland, preceded him in death.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Retired Police Officer's Association, 1525 S. Shelby St., Indianapolis, IN 46203.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019