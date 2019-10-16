|
Charles E. Brown
Indianapolis - 11-8-1917 to 10-2-2019
Charles E. Brown, Indianapolis, 101, passed peacefully reuniting with beloved wife of 72 yrs, Roberta Brown, sons, Jerry (Linda) & Jack (Janis) Brown, daughters, Judy Quimby & Roberta Carter & grandson, Lee Crow, parents, Reuben & Alma Brown plus 7 siblings. Survived by daughter, Georgia Sumner, 11 grandchildren & 20+ great-grandchildren.
Charlie lived a long, amazing life with a sharp mind to the very end. He was a great example to his family and leaves a wonderful legacy of love and honor.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019