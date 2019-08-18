|
|
Charles E. Carter
Franklin, IN - Charles E. Carter, of Franklin, Indiana, passed away on Thursday August 15th at the age of 91.
The Calling will be held In the Family Room at the Otterbein Senior Center (formerly Franklin United Methodist Community) 1070 West Jefferson Street in Franklin, Indiana from 4-6 pm on Thursday, August 22nd.
The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 24th at 11 am at Fairfield Friends Meeting 10441 East County Road 700 South in Camby, Indiana 46113, immediately followed by a gravesite service at the Fairfield cemetery across from the meetinghouse.
Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN. is handling the arrangements. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 18, 2019