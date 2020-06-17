Charles E. Dye
Indianapolis - Charles E. Dye, age 95, passed away on June 15, 2020. He was born on January 20, 1925 in Danville, Illinois to the late George Dye and Evelyn (Oesterly) Dye.
Charles served in the Army in WWII and was part of the 1st Infantry Division known as The Big Red One. On D-Day, June 6, 1944, Charles landed on Omaha Beach as a rifleman and scout in the invasion of Europe in what was to be call the greatest battle ever fought. His slight knowledge of the German language aided in the capture of more than 80 enemy soldiers the first week. He was awarded the Bronze Star.
After the war, he got a job with the New York Central Railroad as a telegraph operator. He was promoted to train dispatcher and later chief dispatcher. He remained with the railroad for 21 years eventually retiring to go into business for himself. For the next 25 years, Charles owned and operated several liquor stores in Indianapolis under the name, Charlie Dye's Liquor Locker.
Charles leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Shirley (Marschke) Dye, whom he loved dearly. Survivors also include 3 daughters, Lisa Sylvester of Indianapolis, Ellen (Carl) Gilbert of Indianapolis, and Linda Dye (Robert Peters) of Monrovia, IN; 7 grandchildren, Breanna Gilbert, Shelby (Matt) Cline, Sean McFadyen, Brady Sylvester, and Nathan, Dawson, and Grace Peters; and 2 great grandchildren, Abram and Olive Cline. Charles is also survived by a cousin, Nancy Blue of Danville, IL; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Jean Michael of San Diego, CA.
Charles loved magic and enjoyed doing magic tricks. He had several hobbies, chief of which was a love for camping, hiking, and canoeing with his wife and daughters. One excursion took him and his daughter, Linda, down the Wabash River from Bluffton, IN to the Ohio River. He also had a strong interest in painting, reading, collecting books, scuba diving, card games, photography, and vacationing in North Carolina. His major vice was playing blackjack at the casinos.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Danville, Illinois, the Indianapolis Murat Shriners, and the America Legion.
Services will be at 1:00 PM Saturday, June 20, 2020 with visitation from 12:00 PM until the service at G.H Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Ave, Indianapolis. Charles will be buried at Mount Pleasant Greenwood Cemetery. Face coverings are requested to be worn by all attendees. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Indianapolis - Charles E. Dye, age 95, passed away on June 15, 2020. He was born on January 20, 1925 in Danville, Illinois to the late George Dye and Evelyn (Oesterly) Dye.
Charles served in the Army in WWII and was part of the 1st Infantry Division known as The Big Red One. On D-Day, June 6, 1944, Charles landed on Omaha Beach as a rifleman and scout in the invasion of Europe in what was to be call the greatest battle ever fought. His slight knowledge of the German language aided in the capture of more than 80 enemy soldiers the first week. He was awarded the Bronze Star.
After the war, he got a job with the New York Central Railroad as a telegraph operator. He was promoted to train dispatcher and later chief dispatcher. He remained with the railroad for 21 years eventually retiring to go into business for himself. For the next 25 years, Charles owned and operated several liquor stores in Indianapolis under the name, Charlie Dye's Liquor Locker.
Charles leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Shirley (Marschke) Dye, whom he loved dearly. Survivors also include 3 daughters, Lisa Sylvester of Indianapolis, Ellen (Carl) Gilbert of Indianapolis, and Linda Dye (Robert Peters) of Monrovia, IN; 7 grandchildren, Breanna Gilbert, Shelby (Matt) Cline, Sean McFadyen, Brady Sylvester, and Nathan, Dawson, and Grace Peters; and 2 great grandchildren, Abram and Olive Cline. Charles is also survived by a cousin, Nancy Blue of Danville, IL; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Jean Michael of San Diego, CA.
Charles loved magic and enjoyed doing magic tricks. He had several hobbies, chief of which was a love for camping, hiking, and canoeing with his wife and daughters. One excursion took him and his daughter, Linda, down the Wabash River from Bluffton, IN to the Ohio River. He also had a strong interest in painting, reading, collecting books, scuba diving, card games, photography, and vacationing in North Carolina. His major vice was playing blackjack at the casinos.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Danville, Illinois, the Indianapolis Murat Shriners, and the America Legion.
Services will be at 1:00 PM Saturday, June 20, 2020 with visitation from 12:00 PM until the service at G.H Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Ave, Indianapolis. Charles will be buried at Mount Pleasant Greenwood Cemetery. Face coverings are requested to be worn by all attendees. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.