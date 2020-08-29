Dr. Charles E. "Chuck" Pritchett DDS,MSDChuck Pritchett was called to his eternal home with the Lord on August 22, 2020.This obituary was written by Chuck in the weeks leading up to his death so pleased do not be confused by the first-person tone.If you are reading this I must have used the last of the nine lives, that my daughter-in-law Jennifer said I have.I was born on October 29, 1942 to Homer and Mary Pritchett in Indianapolis, Indiana. I enjoyed a happy childhood, full of warmth, laughter, and encouragement. I was the oldest having my sister Sandra four years my junior.I graduated from Speedway High School in 1960, and was the first in my family to attend College. I was admitted to Indiana University (IU) School of Dentistry in 1963. I graduated 1st in my class with distinction, and earned a membership into the honorary Omicron Kappa Upsilon (a national dental honor society) as well as Xi Psi Phi (an international professional fraternity for dentistry). I also participated in research for Proctor and Gamble that lead to the creation of Crest Toothpaste. I then had the good fortune to be admitted to the University of Kentucky (UK) School of Dentistry, Orthodontic program, in the very first class of Dr. William Profit (The Father of modern Orthodontics).While still in Dental School I married the love of my life Karen Sue Clark. She survives me, as does my son John (Jennifer), my daughter Mary (Martin), my sister Sandy, my nephew James, and my four grand children; Alexandria(Andrew), Gabrielle, Karen Elisa, and Charley. I was also blessed to meet my first great-grandchild Lila. I did my best to instill a strong work ethic in my children and in my staff.I graduated from the UK School of Dentistry with a Masters in Dentistry in 1970 and I opened my practice that same year. I returned to UK in 1974 as a part-time faculty member and continued to teach for 35 years. I also taught for 25 plus years at IU School of Dentistry and truly loved the day to day interactions with "his" residentsFeeling the need to give back I have lead a group of UK Orthodontic grads to fund the Preston Hicks Chair in Orthodontics at the UKSD. I also helped fund the James Baldwin Professorship at the IUSD.Today after over 50 years of practicing Orthodontics in Indianapolis and Greenfield, I hope I will be warmly remembered with the smiles made more beautiful by myself, my son John, and our wonderful staff. I did my best to take a personal interest in the people in my practice, and hope they saw my humor and compassion for each of them.Karen and I are long time members of Geist Community Church. I loved the fellowship with the other Members. I enjoyed the friends I met in Bible Study Fellowship (BSF). BSF is a 7 year intensive study of the Bible, being a self described "slow learner" I spent 24 great years learning Bible truths there.I hope that I have left a legacy of patience, Christian values, wisdom, compassion, courage, and ethical character.In lieu of flowers please donate to the IU foundation of Dentistry (IU Foundation, PO Box 6460, Indianapolis, IN 46206), the UK foundation of Orthodontics, or to Bible Study Fellowship.